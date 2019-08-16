Several newly proposed regulations for MA marijuana industry spark controversy

(NEWS10) — Controversy is brewing as the Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission considers several proposed regulations.

One of these proposed regulations would force marijuana delivers to wear body cameras. The Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael sits on the Marijuana Advisory Board. He is in support of the proposed rules which include recording devices for every doorstep transaction.

Marijuana industry advocates say that this rule would invade customers’ privacy and drive up costs.

Other proposed rule include deliverers to work in two-person teams and to have vehicles equipped with GPS trackers and lock boxes.

Currently the regulations are only in the public comment period.