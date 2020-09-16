Capital Region organizations receive Workforce Development awards

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 60 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state were awarded nearly $9 million as part of New York’s Workforce Development Initiative.

“These awards will provide thousands of workers with the training and skills they need to Build Back Better,” Cuomo said.

The grants are federally funded and will support job training opportunities across the State for more than 3,600 New Yorkers adapting to the post-COVID economy.

Businesses and organizations from nine REDC regions receiving Workforce Development awards include:

Capital Region

Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady-Saratoga BOCES

AlbanyCanCode

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless

New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation

Wesley Health Care Center

YMCA of the Capital District

Central New York

Anaren Microwave

D&W Diesel

K&N’s Foods USA

Leonardi Manufacturing Co.

WMT Precision

Finger Lakes

Airquip

Canandaigua Driving School

Mary Cariola Children’s Center

Rochester City School District OACES

Phenix Automation

Sweeteners Plus

Turner Underground Installations

United Memorial Medical Center

Long Island

Payless Enterprises Inc. Access Careers

All-Ways Elevator

Cambridge Business Institute

Life’s WORC

Lutech Veterinary Industries

Nicholas Center

Stony Brook University

Topaz Lighting Corp.

Town of Hempstead Department of Occupational Resources

Mid-Hudson

Community Based Services

eScholar

Ramapo for Children

Stockade Works

The Arc Mid-Hudson

Westchester Care at Home

Westhab

Mohawk Valley

Mountain Valley Hospice

Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES

Valley Health Services

New York City

Alliance Computing Solutions

Allied Business Solutions

Center for Employment Opportunities

Emma’s Torch

Institute for Career Development

Kingsborough Community College

LaGuardia Community College

Lehman College

Per Scholas

Premiere Services Management

Project Renewal

Queens Community House

Sanctuary for Families

The Alliance for Positive Change

The Door – A Center of Alternatives

Translatinx Network

Wilson Allen Health Careers Institute

Southern Tier

Alstom SA

Broome-Tioga BOCES

Data Bound Solutions

Raymond Hadley Corporation

Western New York

Assembly House 150

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

Erie 1 BOCES

Mercy Flight

Northland Workforce Training Center

Pfannenberg

St. Bonaventure University

“Our historic Workforce Development Initiative is helping to meet businesses’ short-term needs, improve regional talent pipelines, and address long-term job training needs of growing industries,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. “Job training is critical now more than ever to help provide thousands of New Yorkers with the skills they need to Build Back Better and seek new jobs and opportunities in the post-pandemic future.”

LATEST STORIES