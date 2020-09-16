Capital Region organizations receive Workforce Development awards

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 60 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state were awarded nearly $9 million as part of New York’s Workforce Development Initiative.
“These awards will provide thousands of workers with the training and skills they need to Build Back Better,” Cuomo said.
The grants are federally funded and will support job training opportunities across the State for more than 3,600 New Yorkers adapting to the post-COVID economy.
Businesses and organizations from nine REDC regions receiving Workforce Development awards include:
Capital Region
- Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady-Saratoga BOCES
- AlbanyCanCode
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless
- New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation
- Wesley Health Care Center
- YMCA of the Capital District
Central New York
- Anaren Microwave
- D&W Diesel
- K&N’s Foods USA
- Leonardi Manufacturing Co.
- WMT Precision
Finger Lakes
- Airquip
- Canandaigua Driving School
- Mary Cariola Children’s Center
- Rochester City School District OACES
- Phenix Automation
- Sweeteners Plus
- Turner Underground Installations
- United Memorial Medical Center
Long Island
- Payless Enterprises Inc. Access Careers
- All-Ways Elevator
- Cambridge Business Institute
- Life’s WORC
- Lutech Veterinary Industries
- Nicholas Center
- Stony Brook University
- Topaz Lighting Corp.
- Town of Hempstead Department of Occupational Resources
Mid-Hudson
- Community Based Services
- eScholar
- Ramapo for Children
- Stockade Works
- The Arc Mid-Hudson
- Westchester Care at Home
- Westhab
Mohawk Valley
- Mountain Valley Hospice
- Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES
- Valley Health Services
New York City
- Alliance Computing Solutions
- Allied Business Solutions
- Center for Employment Opportunities
- Emma’s Torch
- Institute for Career Development
- Kingsborough Community College
- LaGuardia Community College
- Lehman College
- Per Scholas
- Premiere Services Management
- Project Renewal
- Queens Community House
- Sanctuary for Families
- The Alliance for Positive Change
- The Door – A Center of Alternatives
- Translatinx Network
- Wilson Allen Health Careers Institute
Southern Tier
- Alstom SA
- Broome-Tioga BOCES
- Data Bound Solutions
- Raymond Hadley Corporation
Western New York
- Assembly House 150
- Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology
- Erie 1 BOCES
- Mercy Flight
- Northland Workforce Training Center
- Pfannenberg
- St. Bonaventure University
“Our historic Workforce Development Initiative is helping to meet businesses’ short-term needs, improve regional talent pipelines, and address long-term job training needs of growing industries,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. “Job training is critical now more than ever to help provide thousands of New Yorkers with the skills they need to Build Back Better and seek new jobs and opportunities in the post-pandemic future.”
LATEST STORIES
- Calling All Fur Babies: First indoor dog park opens in Saratoga
- Bills ready to see and hear former teammate Shaq Lawson: “He’s gonna talk trash on Sunday we already know that”
- ‘People are suffering’: House caucus hopes to break Congressional gridlock with new COVID-19 relief proposal
- Wally the stegosaurus gets a makeover
- Capital Region organizations receive Workforce Development awards