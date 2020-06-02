Several arrests made in Monday night Albany riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A peaceful protest turned violent in Albany Monday night. The demonstrations began at noon with Police Chief Eric Hawkins taking a knee with demonstrators in solidarity, but ended with police having to throw tear gas to disperse crowds late into the night.

Protesters telling NEWS10 that many people who were there when the situation escalated were not part of the peaceful march earlier in the day.

Steve Smith, Albany Police Public Information Officer said nine arrests were made in connection to the violent acts from Monday night. Several people threw bricks at officers and some broke into and stole from the Family Dollar.

He said nine people who made their way from police headquarters to the area of Quail Street and West Street were arrested for offenses such as Riot in the second-degree, attempted assault in second -degree and unlawful assembly.

He added that two were also arrested for breaking into and stealing from Family Dollar. They have each been charged with Burglary in the third and Petit Larceny.

According to Steve Smith, of those arrested not all were Albany residents. Some were from Schenectady, one was from Rensselaer and one was from Clifton Park.

Last night’s incidents in Alb. included ppl throwing firecrackers & police outside APD HQ, & officers used tear gas to disperse crowd. Ppl also broke into Family Dollar on Central Ave & caused damage. Awaiting more details from @albanypolice — stay tuned on @WTEN this AM. pic.twitter.com/fu3ccApRX2 — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) June 2, 2020

Albany Police Chief Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan are holding a press briefing early Tuesday morning to discuss the situation that unfolded Monday night.

