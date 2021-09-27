Several arrests made for felony drug sales in Greene County

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests for felony drug sales in the area. The Sheriff’s Office says these arrests come after an investigation lasting several months.

“A lot of long hours and teamwork involving multiple agencies went into these investigations,

culminating in the indictments on sale and possession charges,” said Sheriff Peter Kusminsky. “It is imperative that we get these drug dealers off the street so we can focus on continuing to make a positive impact on the opioid crisis in our county.”

Police say Allison Aguiar, 40, of Cairo was arrested on September 17 and indicted by a grand jury. Corey Collins, 33, of Catskill was arrested on September 15 on an indictment warrant. Marshall Tucker, 39, of Coxsackie was also arrested on September 15 on an indictment warrant.

All three are charged with criminal sale of narcotic drugs and possession of narcotic drugs. These charges are all B felonies.

Aguiar was released on her own recognizance to appear in Greene County Court at a later date. Collins and Tucker were both remanded to the Greene County Jail to appear in Greene County Court at a later date.

“Thank you to all involved in these arrests for their dedication and I want our citizens to know that

we are not even close to done yet – the investigations are ongoing and the fight to heal our communities

will continue” said Kusminsky.