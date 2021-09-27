Several arrests made for felony drug sales in Greene County

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Generic cuffs handcuffs arrest_.PNG

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests for felony drug sales in the area. The Sheriff’s Office says these arrests come after an investigation lasting several months.

“A lot of long hours and teamwork involving multiple agencies went into these investigations,
culminating in the indictments on sale and possession charges,” said Sheriff Peter Kusminsky. “It is imperative that we get these drug dealers off the street so we can focus on continuing to make a positive impact on the opioid crisis in our county.”

Police say Allison Aguiar, 40, of Cairo was arrested on September 17 and indicted by a grand jury. Corey Collins, 33, of Catskill was arrested on September 15 on an indictment warrant. Marshall Tucker, 39, of Coxsackie was also arrested on September 15 on an indictment warrant.

All three are charged with criminal sale of narcotic drugs and possession of narcotic drugs. These charges are all B felonies.

Aguiar was released on her own recognizance to appear in Greene County Court at a later date. Collins and Tucker were both remanded to the Greene County Jail to appear in Greene County Court at a later date.

“Thank you to all involved in these arrests for their dedication and I want our citizens to know that
we are not even close to done yet – the investigations are ongoing and the fight to heal our communities
will continue” said Kusminsky.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19