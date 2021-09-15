Seven-year-old Buffalo entrepreneur creates hair care products for boys’ textured hair

News

by: @thejhaswilliams,

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Bishop-Winfield Jr. Has always had a lot of hair. It’s something his father who passed away in 2017 was extremely proud of. His mom Christina owns a hair salon on Allen Street and says the idea for a boy’s line of hair care products started with the desire to honor his dad.

7 products in all—Kyle Jackie’s line is vegan and all-natural; So, it can double as a moisturizer for hair as well as skin. A portion of the proceeds from purchases goes toward the family’s non-profit for children of deceased parents: Gifts from Heaven.

To learn more about Kyle Jackie’s Hair Care and how you can purchase, click here.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

acebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19