Seven vintage cars destroyed after structure fire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A structure fire in the City of Amsterdam has left seven vintage cars completely destroyed. Now the owners of these cars are reaching out to the public for help.

Steve Mack and Tom Apholz have a passion for vintage cars. Together, along with other friends, they rented part of an building on Church Street to store their cars. They have been storing their cars in that building for about five years. The building was to keep their prized possessions safe.

Last Monday, Tom received a call he never thought to hear in a thousand years, their landlord said the garage of the building is completely engulfed in flames late Monday night. “This stuff happens in big cities, but not in Amsterdam…You can see through the overhead door everything was completely destroyed,” says Steve Mack, vintage car owner.

The two believe this was planned. Steve says this isn’t the first time people have trespassed inside the dark, empty building on Church Street. “Whoever did it jumped on the roofs of the cars, ripped the door handles off, then lit the interiors of the cars on fire. Each car individually,” says vintage car owner, Tom Apholz. “That’s the second time, like I said, they broke in on December 3rd, that’s when they took all the keys out of the car, and they stole all the tools,” says Mack.

Now, Tom and Steve want to know who did this? The Amsterdam Police Department is investigating camera footage and are still looking for leads. “They have video of three people, but they can’t make out who it is. So they’re asking and they’re looking for anybody who has information, cameras, anything [to help],” says Mack.

Tom and Steve are completely crushed, but they’re still holding onto hope that whoever did this will pay the price. “I would have rather have them stole the cars and just took off with them then to have them burn it like that,” says Apholz. “There’s a reward out there for anybody who gives me and information or the Amsterdam Police Department any information for arrest and conviction of us,” says Mack.

The passion for collecting vintage cars has grown on the two. Long down the road, Tom and Steve want to buy more cars, but have them stored in a different garage!