Gov. Cuomo defends handling of large number of unemployment claims

Seven nursing homes in Albany County have coronavirus cases

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven nursing homes in Albany County have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents or staff members, according to data NEWS10 obtained from the county.

During the Albany County briefing Thursday morning, County Executive Dan McCoy gave an update on the cases at the county run Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The facility has 27 residents in total who have tested positive and 13 employees, one has since recovered and returned to work.

Six other nursing facilities that are not run by the county also have confirmed cases.

According to the data, which was last updated on Monday April 21, the list includes:

  • Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center – 1 employee
  • Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center – 1 resident
  • Our Lady of Mercy Life Center– 11 residents, 8 employees
  • Teresian House Center for the Elderly– 23 residents, unknown employees
  • The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland – 9 residents, 4 employees
  • Eddy Village Green at Cohoes– 1 employee

