Seven charged as Albany PD take three handguns off the streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven people are facing charges as Albany Police take three handguns off the streets in just over 12-hours. Three separate incidents took place between 10 p.m. on August 31 and 10:40 a.m. September 1.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street at around 10 p.m. Monday, after receiving a call relating to a handgun being displayed during a road rage incident. Gareth Osier, a Schenectady resident whose vehicle matched a description from the incident, was pulled over on Central Avenue shortly afterwards and found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The 38-year-old has been charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and second degree menacing.

Osier is scheduled to be arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.

Shortly after 1 a.m. a vehicle was spotted speeding down Clinton Avenue. According to police, the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots fired incident on the 500 block of First Street around two hours earlier.

The vehicle was pulled over in the area of Orange Street and North Swan Street and the patrol sergeant conducting the stop discovered a loaded 9mm handgun that was concealed under the seat.

The driver, 27-year-old Alexus Green of Albany, was charged with one count of second degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and cited for the earlier traffic offenses. Three passengers, Javon Ward, 26, of Albany, Jermaine Holmes, 28 of Albany, and Teayona Glassford, 23, of Albany, were each charged with one count of second degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

All four are scheduled to be arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.

At 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of First and Quail Streets after reports came in that occupants of a vehicle were in possession of a handgun.

When the vehicle was located, the 25-year-old driver, Deandre Morrison, refused to stop and fled towards the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

Both Morrison, who is a parolee, and his passenger, Macquan Surgick, 24, fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers following a brief foot chase. Surgick was also found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver upon his arrest.

Morrison, an Albany resident, was arrested on the strength of a parole warrant and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Surgick, also an Albany resident, was charged with second and third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

