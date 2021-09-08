Seven arrested after protest in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department says five people were arrested stemming from a protest in Congress Park on July 14. Arrest warrants were obtained on August 31 and the individuals were arrested September 7.

Police say the individuals interfered with traffic and surrounded vehicles on the street. This included one motorist who suffered from a heart condition, which was shared with the people blocking his vehicle in.

Police later opened an investigation and identified the individuals:

Samira K. Sangare, 23, of Halfmoon, N.Y. for disorderly conduct

Chandler M. Hickenbottom, 25, of Ballston Spa, N.Y. for disorderly conduct

Molly B. Dunn, 44, of Saratoga Springs for disorderly conduct and unlawful imprisonment

Alexis A. Figuereo, 34, of Saratoga Springs for disorderly conduct

Gabrielle C. Elliot, 27, of Ballston Spa for attempted assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child

Police say two additional people were arrested in connection with the protests on September 8 and 9:

Alexander C. Patterson, 26, of Clifton Park, N.Y.

Jamaica M. Miles, 46, of Schenectady, N.Y.

Both were arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful imprisonment. Police say they were arraigned in court and released September 9.

”The Saratoga Springs Police Department recognizes the right to peacefully and lawfully protest but many of the acts committed on July 14th are not only unlawful acts, but they placed the protesters and the public in harm’s way,” said Police Chief Shane Crooks.

Police say the investigation into the July 14 event is still ongoing and additional arrests are likely. Anyone with information that can identify others involved can contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department.