Settlement reached after marriage license denied to same-sex couple

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR) announced Friday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Town of Root. The agreement stems from a case where a marriage license was denied to a same-sex couple by a Montgomery County Town Clerk.

The DHR was tasked with investigating the case after a complaint on July 30, 2018. The DHR investigation revealed that the Town of Root had failed to meet their obligation to not discriminate under state law. The DHR found that couples were treated differently by the Clerk’s office based on their sexual orientation. DHR determined that there was probable cause the Town of Root violated that state law, which mandates that no application for a marriage license be denied on the grounds that the parties are of the same sex and prohibits government entities from treating individuals seeking to get married differently because of their sexual orientation.

At the end of July 2018, residents Dylan Toften and Thomas Hurd sought to obtain a marriage license from their Town Clerk, Sherrie Eriksen. Toften and Hurd had the requisite documents with them and Eriksen refused to process their application.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Town of Root has agreed to pay a civil fine and penalty to New York State. The Town has also agreed to adopt new non-discriminatory policies that will ensure that all individuals in the Town have an equal opportunity to obtain a marriage license.

In a previously announced agreement, the Town of Root also paid a settlement of $25,000 to Toften and Hurd and Town Clerk Eriksen issued a public apology.