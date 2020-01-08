Setting smart fitness goals for the new year

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A common New Year’s resolution in 2020 is to attend the gym and lose weight, according to a study. For many, maintaining resolutions throughout the year seems daunting and motivation can get lost if specific goals are not set in place.

Representatives from Burn Boot Camp, a local gym in Clifton Park, sat down with NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson Wednesday morning in studio to talk about establishing smart goals to not only meet, but exceed those fitness goals.

Ryan Bahil, manager and head trainer at Burn Boot Camp said their gym offers free 15 minute one-on-one focus meetings for all clients. During the meetings, trainers provide nutritional guidance and help to establish “SMART” goals.

The acronym SMART, stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely. Bahil said it’s important to set those SMART goals in order to stay motivated throughout the year.

“This is an excellent way to help hold you accountable and stay motivated to accomplish your health and wellness goals,” Bahil said.

With the start of the new year underway, Bahil and his staff are participating in a national 6 week challenge called “Raise The Bar”

This video shows some exercises commonly seen at Burn Boot Camp:

