LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re a few days into the new year. For some of us, that means our New Year’s resolutions are underway. One of the most popular goals people set in the new year is to improve their fitness. That can be a daunting idea, especially for those who might not know their way around a gym very well.

Matthew Doheny, Co-Owner of ABC Sports & Fitness in Latham, said it’s helpful to find a type of workout that you can maintain over time.

“You have the weight training, you have the cardio, but there’s also group fitness classes. There’s pickleball, swimming, indoor sports,” Doheny said. “There’s a lot to do, just to keep moving. You really got to find something that makes it fun for you, to really help you stick with it.”

Doheny also said it’s important to be realistic about your goal. You can always up the intensity in your workouts over time as you grow more confidence. He also said finding a gym partner who can keep you accountable is a good option.

A survey from Forbes Health and One Poll found that 34 percent of people are setting a goal to lose weight this year. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by diet plans and fitness programs you read about online, so Doheny suggests taking a more long-term approach.

“We see all those programs online where you lose 20 or 30 pounds a month. That’s really unhealthy for you, and it’s not a realistic goal. If you can lose one pound a week–that’s so small, just one pound–over the course of a year, that’s 52 pounds. You’re going to look like a whole new person, and you’re going to feel so much better a year from now,” Doheny explained, “so keep the goal small. Four, five pounds a month doesn’t sound like much, but over the course of a year it’ll really add up, and you’ll also keep that weight off when time keeps going forward.”