Sesame Street Live! coming to Palace Theatre in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Sesame Street’s most popular monsters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and many others will be performing Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! at the Palace Theatre March 5-6, 2022. Advanced tickets for preferred customers go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Not a preferred customer? People can sign up to become a preferred guest for Sesame Street Live! to purchase advanced tickets.

Event description from Feld Entertainment:

From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous, feathered, friends, and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

To find showtimes, or purchase tickets visit SesameStreetLive.com or in-person at the venue box office at the Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Avenue, Albany, N.Y. 12207. Information about the show’s COVID procedures can also be found on SesameStreetLive.com.