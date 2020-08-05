Serving up alcohol-infused ice cream

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Governor Cuomo signed legislation authorizing the production and sale of liquor-infused frozen desserts.

However, before Monday, hard alcohol and liquor could only be used as a flavoring and the alcohol could not exceed .5 percent abv, but beer wine and cider could be a max of 5 percent abv. Now, because of the legislation being signed, hard alcohol liquor creations and can be on the same playing field at 5 percent abv.

For the Boozy Moo in Albany, they just got a little less vanilla.

Before the shutdown, owner of The Yard Hatchet House and Bar, Leyla Kiosse realized doing just takeout wasn’t going to be enough to be finanically stable, so she she had to do something unique, something different.

After sitting home one day, making ice cream in the midst of quarantine, she realized it would be a fun treat to add a little bit of alcohol. Kiosse knew alcohol didn’t freeze easily and didn’t want it to be too strong, so taste test after taste test later, Boozy Moo was created.

There’s a wide variety of flavors from Not So Vanilla, Kentucky Butter Pecan, Dublin Double Chocolate to even customized flavors. Kiosse says this business was practically her savior.

“There was a very long period of us being open with such limited services and I had no idea what would become of the axe throwing side of things, so it has been a savior for me,” Kiosse said. “The fact this legislation has gotten signed, I hope it’ll make boozy moo bigger than what it is now.”

Beforehand, she was making the ice cream but just with beer wine and cider but now hard liquor is on the table.

Kiosse says it’s certainly a light and delightful treat here in the summertime and you can even give it a taste at socially distant gathering in Albany this Friday, she’ll have a table set up and ready to go.

