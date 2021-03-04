Services returning to five additional library branches

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five additional Albany Public Library (APL) branches are being readied for capacity-based browsing, while one additional branch will offer curbside pickup. Additional services are also being added at existing branches as APL officially moves into “phase 2b” of the “Continuation of Service Plan” this week.

The five branches where capacity-based browsing is set to return are: Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, Delaware, Howe, and Pine Hills.

Albany Public Libraries’ Executive Director, Scott C. Jarzombek, said the libraries were: “eager to welcome more patrons into the branches and to expand services to the community, while keeping the safety of everyone in mind.”

“We are pleased to be opening for additional services at more Albany Public Library branch locations over the next few weeks. I think our patrons will be most excited to hear that we are adding curbside pickup at the Washington Ave. Branch and allowing browsing of the physical collections at five branches. The library is following a Continuation of Service Plan and gauging organizational capacity as we slowly roll out new services and locations in this phase of operations. We are eager to welcome more patrons into the branches and to expand services to the community, while keeping the safety of everyone in mind.” Scott C. Jarzombek, APL Executive Director

While the building will remain closed, APL’s Washington Avenue branch is also opening for curbside pickup. Patrons will be able to request items and make appointments to pick them up curbside.

Curbside pickup will also continue at five other branches: Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, Delaware, Howe, and Pine Hills.

Both the Bach and Delaware branches will join the Arbor Hill/West Hill, Howe, and Pine Hills branches in offering in-building appointments. Patrons can book an appointment to browse, copy, print, scan, fax documents and purchase CDTA Navigator passes.

Appointments will still be required for most capacity-based in-building services.

The move to “phase 2b” is based around Albany County’s 14-day rolling average rate. It was triggered when that rate dropped below 3%.

Additional information on the services currently offered by Albany Public Libraries can be found on their website.