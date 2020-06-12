Services in the parishes of the Albany Diocese may begin with protocols in place

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Governor Cuomo announced on June 6 that places of worship may resume public gatherings at 25%, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced that the parishes in the Diocese of Albany may begin public gathering with protocols in place. The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains in place.

Anyone who does not feel comfortable attending a public liturgy or they are at an increased risk of the virus can continue to watch live streams, which will continue in local parishes.

“We know our people are hungering to return to their churches and to the sacraments, and their priests and parish leaders are hungering to offer this spiritual food to their people,” said Bishop Scharfenberger, who has kept churches open throughout the pandemic so local Catholics could pray privately. “I am happy to announce that any churches that can do so safely may resume the celebration of the Eucharist, the source and summit of our faith.”

Parishes throughout the Diocese have been working on plans to ensure they can meet safety standards that will keep the six-foot social distancing requirement in place throughout Mass. The Diocese has asked for the help of health professionals in creating its guidelines and has shared them with local authorities in its 14 counties.

Be sure to contact local parishes before attending Mass as each parish may have different protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

