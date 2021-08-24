Services for Trooper James Monda announced

Trooper James Monda was killed after he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and never resurfaced. (NYSP)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced Tuesday that services for Trooper James Monda will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2021. Trooper Monda’s death was ruled as an accidental drowning during a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake, according to law enforcement officials.

Service details for Trooper James Monda are as follows:

Visitation

Sunday, August 29, 2021

4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

St. John the Evangelist Church

806 Union Street

Schenectady, NY 12308

Funeral Service

Monday, August 30, 2021

10:00 am

St. John the Evangelist Church

806 Union Street

Schenectady, NY 12308