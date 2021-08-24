Services for Trooper James Monda announced

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced Tuesday that services for Trooper James Monda will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2021. Trooper Monda’s death was ruled as an accidental drowning during a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake, according to law enforcement officials.
Service details for Trooper James Monda are as follows:
Visitation
Sunday, August 29, 2021
4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12308
Funeral Service
Monday, August 30, 2021
10:00 am
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12308
More from NEWS10
- Passenger in I-91 wrong-way crash in Holyoke dies from injuries, victims identified
- WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds briefing
- Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind
- 3 tornadoes confirmed in Massachusetts on Monday
- Vermont farmer says dairy industry needs more than federal aid to survive