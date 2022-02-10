TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 5th Avenue between 105th Street and 106th Street, on Wednesday. Police say a man was located outside with serious injuries and transported to a local area hospital.

According to police, the man has died from his wounds. Police said the man is a 16-year-old from Troy. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said no other victims have been located and no suspects are in custody. The preliminary investigation will continue throughout the day in the area of 5 Avenue, and travelers can expect temporary road closures.

A police presence will remain in the area. Police say there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (518) 270-4421 or they can provide tips online.