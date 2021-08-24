Serious injuries after motorcycle accident in Dannemora

News
Posted: / Updated:
crash car generic windshield accident traffic

crash car generic windshield accident traffic

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 23, at around 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle collision on State Route 374 in the village of Dannemora.

A 2006 Subaru Legacy operated by Kelsey Neri, 28, of Saranac, was traveling west on State Route 374. She made a left turn into the parking lot of Maggy’s Pharmacy when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 2013 Ducate 796 motorcycle driven by Fletcher A. Russell, 21, of Malone.

Russell was also traveling west, attempting to overtake her vehicle from behind. Russell was ejected and landed in the front of Neri’s vehicle.

He was transported by Dannemora EMS to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for head and leg injuries. He was later flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.

Neri had minor lacerations to her arms. She declined medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire