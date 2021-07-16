Serious injuries after 3 car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 14, New York State Police in Livingston began investigating a motor vehicle crash involving serious injuries at the intersection of State Route 9H and State Route 66 in the town of Claverack.

New York State Police said at around 12:53 a.m., Dean P. Beverly, 21, of Poughkeepsie, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at a red light at the intersection on State Route 9H. His car struck a 2002 Volvo S-40 operated by Seth Kritzman, 32, of Hudson, and this collision caused Kritzman to hit a 2007 Toyota Highlander operated by Lorie Pell, 56, of Hudson.

The 2007 Silverado left the roadway, overturned, and caught on fire. State Police had to break the window of the car and successfully saved Dean Beverly from the engulfed vehicle. The fire department then arrived and saved Seth Kritzman from his vehicle. Both Beverly and Kritzman were transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. Pell was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Dean Beverly was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

This investigation remains ongoing.