Serious crash in Westerlo sends 6 to hospital

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Monday that a serious crash on County Route 401 in the vicinity of Old Route 401 sent six people to the hospital. It happened Sunday around 1:50 p.m.

Troopers say a car driven by Andrew Gibson, 42, of Westerlo, tried to pass an uninvolved vehicle in a no-passing zone. As they came around a bend, troopers say, Gibson, sideswiped a motorcycle in oncoming traffic then hit a minivan head-on.

The driver of the van, Lisa Sperry, 55, of Berne, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Her passengers, Cade Sperry, 15, of Berne, and Calvin Sperry, 18, of Berne, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in Gibson’s car, Lauren Carey, 31, of Westerlo, was also seriously injured in the crash. Both the driver of the motorcycle and Gibson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone who was injured was taken to Albany Med for treatment.

Gibson was arrested for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated and issued an appearance ticket for Westerlo Town Court on June 16. More charges are pending following the State Police investigation.