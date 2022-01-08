Serious collision on Route 43, in Stephentown

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department has responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 43 and 22, in Stephentown. Police say at about 6 p.m., a collision between a pickup truck and SUV occurred.

Rensselaer police say the cause of the accident has not been determined. Emergency medical responders were called to assist.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through as delays are expected. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10