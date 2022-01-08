Serious collision on Route 43, in Stephentown

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department has responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 43 and 22, in Stephentown. Police say at about 6 p.m., a collision between a pickup truck and SUV occurred.

Rensselaer police say the cause of the accident has not been determined. Emergency medical responders were called to assist.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through as delays are expected. The incident remains under investigation.