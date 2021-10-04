Serious charges leveled against Gloversville man accused of rape

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Francesco Bianco, 26, Gloversville was arraigned in Saratoga County Court Monday. He’s facing charges that include first-degree rape stemming from an alleged assault on an unidentified woman while they were on a date at the end of June.

The woman revealed details of the alleged attack in a statement to the court. She accused Bianco of slamming her against a wall, ripping off her shorts, choking, and raping her.

“During that process also took her cellphone and threw it across the room preventing her from call for help, 911,” Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Brown told NEWS10 in early July.

The alleged assault happened at a residence in Halfmoon. Bianco and his alleged victim had been somewhat familiar with each other before agreeing to meet on June 29 through an online dating app, Brown said.

“It’s a situation that most people haven’t ever been through before. Thoughts going through your head and reliving that experience. It’s very traumatic,” he said.

Bianco has been charged with:

First degree rape

First degree criminal sex act

First degree sexual abuse

First degree criminal abstruction of breathing/blood circulation

Fourth degree criminal mischief

After his arrest in July, Bianco was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. He was released from the Saratoga County Jail after making bail.