Serial child predator denied parole for the 7th time

(NEWS10) – A convicted serial child predator will remain behind bars at least for a while.

The New York State Department of Corrections has confirmed that Louis VanWie has been denied parole, once again.

The Lansingburgh man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls in 1997. At the time of his arrest he admitted to sexually abusing hundreds of other children over the course of several decades.

After serving two thirds of his maximum sentence, the 77 year old is eligible for conditional release. This was his seventh time before the parole board.

His victims have petitioned Governor Cuomo to keep VanWie locked up for the rest of his life.