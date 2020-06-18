Breaking News
Serena Williams to compete in 2020 U.S. Open

by: CNN

Serena Williams

Serena Williams returns to Maria Sharapova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(CNN) — Serena Williams will take the court at this year’s U.S. Open.

The 38-year-old tennis star made the announcement Wednesday. Williams says she’s “excited” about competing once again.

She is one Grand Slam title shy of tying the all-time singles record of 24, currently held by Maraget Court.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open will be held, but without fans or media due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start August 31 and will run through September 13 in New York.

