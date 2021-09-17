September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York’s freshwaters, and no fishing licenses, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.

This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state. In the Capital Region, this includes Lake George, Ann Lee Pond, Lake Taghkanic, and Dyken Pond.

All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on November 11, Veterans Day.

Below is a list of some additional fishing locations in the Capital Region broken down by county.

Albany County

Columbia County

Fulton County

Greene County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Warren County

Washington County

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19