September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York’s freshwaters, and no fishing licenses, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.

This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state. In the Capital Region, this includes Lake George, Ann Lee Pond, Lake Taghkanic, and Dyken Pond.

All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on November 11, Veterans Day.

Below is a list of some additional fishing locations in the Capital Region broken down by county.

Albany County

Columbia County

Fulton County

Greene County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Warren County

Washington County