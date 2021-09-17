September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York’s freshwaters, and no fishing licenses, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.
This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state. In the Capital Region, this includes Lake George, Ann Lee Pond, Lake Taghkanic, and Dyken Pond.
All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on November 11, Veterans Day.
Below is a list of some additional fishing locations in the Capital Region broken down by county.
Albany County
- Ann Lee Pond
- Basic Creek Reservoir
- Buckingham Pond
- Rensselaer Lake (Six Mile Waterworks)
- Thompsons Lake
- Tivoli Lake
- Washington Park Lake
Columbia County
- Copake Lake
- Lake Taghkanic
- Ore Pit Pond
- Queechy Lake
- Weed Mines Pond
Fulton County
Greene County
Rensselaer County
- Black River Pond
- Bradley Lake
- Burden Lake
- Dunham Reservoir (Grafton Lakes State Park)
- Dyken Pond
- Hampton Manor Lake
- Long Pond (Grafton Lakes State Park)
- Mill Pond (Grafton Lakes State Park)
- Schaghticoke Reservoir (Electric Lake)
- Second Pond (Grafton Lakes State Park)
- Shaver Pond (Grafton Lakes State Park)
- Snyders Lake
- Tomhannock Reservoir
- Valley Falls Reservoir
- Wright Lake
Saratoga County
Schenectady County
Schoharie County
Warren County
Washington County
