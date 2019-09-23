Sensory gym opens expanded location in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Children of all abilities will have the opportunity to enhace their creative, social and cognitive development at the new, expanded Bizzy Beez adventure center.

The new, three-thousand square foot space in Colonie opened its doors Saturday afternoon at the Shoppers Plaza at Wolf Road.

The sensory gym offers children a safe environment to play and interact in. The new location employs licensed pediatric therapists and workshops to educate families on the development of their child.

“We are ecxited to bring this to the community, it’s something that’s very unique for our area,” Sheri Canfield, Bizzy Beez owner and founder said. ” Not only does it provide an opportunity for play, it also provides an opportunity for kids to work with therapists while they are playing.”

For more information on the gym, visit their website.