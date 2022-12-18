GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re just one week away from Christmas, and Santa has been busy making his list, checking it twice, and prepping for the big day! So has the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville, and Transitions, which supports young people with autism and learning differences.

They’ve come up with a way to make meeting Santa an accessible experience for all. NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno and Matt Mackie were joined in-studio by Santa himself and Jennifer Feagles, Transitions Director to preview the event slated for Tuesday. You can watch the full interview in the player above.