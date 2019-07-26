Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand announce nearly $900K in CDC funding to study PFAS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly $900,000 in federal funding on Friday to support a New York State health study on toxic PFAS chemicals.

Senator Gillibrand’s office said the $890,851 in federal dollars comes from the Centers for Disease Control and will be used to expand a bio-monitoring program to asses the extent of PFAS exposure in New York communities. New York is one of six states allocated funding for the project and is expected to receive a total of nearly $5 million over the course of five years.

“From Newburgh to Hoosick Falls to Suffolk County, New Yorkers across the state have been plagued by the toxic contamination of their drinking water by PFAS,” said Schumer. “No matter where they live, the people of New York deserve to know they aren’t being made sick by their drinking water.”

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals including PFOS and PFOA that are difficult to break down in the environment. Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to certain cancers and other serious health conditions. In recent years, communities across New York State and the Capital Region, including Hoosick Falls, Newburgh, Suffolk County, and others, have uncovered sometimes extensive PFAS contamination.

“I have long called for the CDC to conduct blood testing for New York residents so that they can better understand what PFAS exposure means for their health, and this CDC funding will help New York expand their biomonitoring program to do just that,” said Gillibrand. “This is an important step forward, and I will continue to do everything I can to help our communities in New York and throughout the country recover from this crisis.”