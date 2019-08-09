Senior living center remains without power nearly 15 hours after storms

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A senior living center in Rensselaer remains without power Friday morning, nearly 15 hours after storms swept through Thursday afternoon.

Power went out for the more than 100 residents at the Renwyck Place apartments around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, when officials believe a nearby lighting strike cause the outage.

Rensselaer firefighters and police have been at Renwyck Senior Apartments through the night after a lightning strike left residents without power. Some had to be carried upstairs since the elevators are out. #WTEN pic.twitter.com/4Kd75IdHG8 — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonNews) August 9, 2019

Many residents use wheelchairs and require supplemental oxygen machines, many of which need electricity to operate.

Fire and police officials and center staff have set up a command post in the center’s community room and have been working to get a backup generator up and running, but have so far been unable to do so. Power crews are attempting to install a temporary line to provide electricity to the building.

Two residents were taken to the hospital with unrelated medical issues.