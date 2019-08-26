Senior Days at The Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A great deal is taking place at The Great New York State Fair, helping you kick off the week with some fun.

Senior Days begin today, August 26 and run through Wednesday, August 28. That means all fairgoers 60 years of age and older will receive free admission to the State Fair. Make sure you bring along identification showing your date of birth. Older adults will also receive free access to the Fair’s internal tram network during Senior Days. Senior Days were expanded from two to three days last year, drawing nearly 272,000 people.

Meanwhile staff from the New York State Office for the Aging will be stationed at their booth inside the Science and Industry Building, answering questions and handing out resource materials to those who stop by.

The Great New York State Fair is taking place at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse through Labor Day, September 2.