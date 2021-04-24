Senior citizen stabbed in Schenectady

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man is in hospital following a stabbing outside Summit Towers on Albany Street. Police responded to a call at around 7:16 p.m. where they found the victim, who is aged around 70-years-old, with a knife wound to the torso.

Schenectady Police say they have located a person of interest who is currently being questioned by investigators.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5245

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire