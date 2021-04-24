Senior citizen stabbed in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man is in hospital following a stabbing outside Summit Towers on Albany Street. Police responded to a call at around 7:16 p.m. where they found the victim, who is aged around 70-years-old, with a knife wound to the torso.

Schenectady Police say they have located a person of interest who is currently being questioned by investigators.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5245