Seneca Street in Schenectady to be closed March 11 for construction

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, March 11, Seneca Street between Erie Blvd. and Foster Avenue in the City of Schenectady will reportedly be closed to all but local traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“During this time period, the City of Schenectady Sewer Department will be making repairs to manhole covers and frames in the roadway which will require the street to be closed,” said Signal Superintendent John Coluccio.

Drivers should use Knott Street or Maxon Road Extension while construction continues. No turns from Erie Blvd. will reportedly be allowed. Drivers should consider alternate routes during this time.