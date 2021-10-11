Seneca Street and Mohawk Street in Cohoes closed for paving October 12

by: Sara Rizzo

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seneca Street and Mohawk Street between New Courtland Street and Ontario Street in Cohoes will closed for paving October 12. The paving is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

The city said all vehicles must be removed from the street during the paving. Motorists should seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling the area.

