Seneca Street and Mohawk Street in Cohoes closed for paving October 12

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seneca Street and Mohawk Street between New Courtland Street and Ontario Street in Cohoes will closed for paving October 12. The paving is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
The city said all vehicles must be removed from the street during the paving. Motorists should seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling the area.
