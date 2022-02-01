Senators push to rework Electoral Count Act as Trump criticizes lawmakers

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are pushing back after former President Donald Trump slammed the new effort to overhaul the Electoral Count Act.

“The kind of autocratic interference with the electoral count that Donald Trump tried to do, will be prohibited, absolutely,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

The legislation would clarify that the role of the vice president during the electoral vote count process is only ceremonial. While Trump claims this is proof Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the election, Blumenthal says he is wrong.

“Donald Trump’s interpretation of law is the last place you want to go to discern what the law really is,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal hopes Trump’s opposition does not keep Republicans from giving the bill bipartisan support.

“Some things are sacrosanct and above the Trump cult,” Blumenthal said.

Lawmakers want to provide as much clarity as possible to the American people. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) believes a clearer process will help eliminate doubts.

“Stop the steal? You want to prevent the steal. That’s what you want to do, is prevent a steal from happening,” Manchin said.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) does not believe the vice president can overturn an election but isn’t sure new legislation is needed.

“I would be really careful, really careful about changing a law that is 150 years old that has governed every presidential election since the 1880s,” Hawley said.

The legislation is in the early stages but lawmakers will meet this week to develop the bill.