Senators propose $2k per month payment

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — Three prominent lawmakers have joined forces to propose monthly payments of $2,000 to U.S. residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes payments for some children.

The money would be in the form of a rebate program.

The bill is proposed by democratic senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Ed Markey.

It is in response to the worsening economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

However, the legislation has a tall climb on Capitol Hill, especially in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The payments would be available to U.S. residents no matter if they have a Social Security number.

That includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes but do not have a Social Security number.

