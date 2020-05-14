Senator Schumer pushes for release of CDC report on reopening the country

Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talk to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Senator Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday, a unanimous consent request was made to release the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report titled, “Guidance For Implementing The Opening Up America Again”.

Last week the Trump White House blocked release of the CDC document containing guidance for safely reopening the country. A number of media reports stated the guidance was painstakingly prepared by the CDC to help the country figure out when and how to start easing social distancing restrictions without risking public health.

The CDC guidance reportedly included detailed information and flow charts to help guide states, local governments, businesses, schools, as well as religions institutions for how they could face some of the challenges associated with reopening.

A version of this flow chart document reportedly appeared in the media, but was not the official document completed by the CDC.

In order to safely reopen, the country requires guidance from medical and scientific professionals like the CDC in order to avoid mistakes that could cost more lives. The White House has reportedly blocked the release of the CDC guidelines so President Trump and/or his political appointees can make changes.

On Wednesday, the president’s Coronavirus Task Force reported that COVID-19 infection rates are spiking in a number of large and small communities around the country, including places in Tennessee, Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky.

Senator Schumer said the Senate should unanimously support the uncensored release of the CDC document by offering a unanimous consent request that Senators will support.

