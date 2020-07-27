Senator Kirsten Gillibrand seeking $50B for child care

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Monday morning at the Unity House in Troy New York, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul met with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to highlight the ongoing child care crisis.

“Health care in New York is often more expensive than a year of in-state tuition at our colleges,” Senator Gillibrand said Monday. “Then COVID hit, as businesses closed, people lost their jobs or started working from home, child care providers saw enrollment plummet, and they had to lay off staff or close their doors.”

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand met with Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and NYS Assemblyman John McDonald Monday at Troy Unity House.

The Senator emphasized that child care providers are committed to keeping children safe and healthy. These measures though cost and the Senator says its money the child care providers just don’t have.

Senator Gillibrand says in the next COVID response package she is putting forth the Child Care Essentials Act. This act is a $50B grant program that she says will help providers cover costs of opening and providing for the children’s safety.

LATEST STORIES