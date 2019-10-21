Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Antonio Delgado to announce new legislation to invest in rural communities

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Antonio Delgado are expected to visit the city of Hudson Monday morning to make an announcement regarding new legislation to invest in rural communities.

Gillibrand and Delgado will be at Hudson Hall located on 327 Warren Street at 10:30 a.m. to unviel their legislation that would prioritize federal investment for rural communities and small towns across New York State.

The Rebuild Rural America Act is proposed to improve the way the federal government supports development projects in small towns and rural communities to better fit their specific needs.