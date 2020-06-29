Senator Gillibrand visits Trinity Alliance Food Pantry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Capital Region’s Arbor Hill Food Pantry Monday to help pack healthy meals for New Yorkers still struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While she was at the food pantry helping pack meals, Senator Gillibrand talked about a bill that would create a direct supply chain between farms and food banks.

The Food Bank Access to Farm Fresh Produce Act would provide support to food banks by pairing them up with a direct supply of farm fresh food that would otherwise rot.

“Like many Americans dealing with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, farmers in New York and across the country are struggling to make ends meet,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The Food Bank Access to Farm Fresh Produce Act will not only provide them with a new chain of potential buyers, but it will put money directly in their pockets by cutting out middlemen and will deliver fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables to millions of Americans facing food insecurity. This important bill will stimulate the farm economy and strengthen the health of Americans. I’m proud to introduce this legislation and will fight for its inclusion in the next relief package.”

