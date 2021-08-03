Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt responds to AG’s report on Gov. Cuomo investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt will provide a response to the Attorney General’s report on the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo from the State Capitol.

The press conference will be available in the player above.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire