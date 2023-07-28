ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Since the turning of Roe V Wade, state leaders have taken measures to protect abortion access here in New York. However, a bill that’s passed in the House would restrict abortion coverage. In part, the defense spending bill would prevent the Pentagon from covering abortion costs for military members.

Assembly member Phil Steck is sponsoring a bill that would cover abortion costs for active duty service members or their family. “So we introduced legislation to make sure that if they come back to New York State for abortion services, or their family needs those types of services here in New York State, they will have those services paid for by New York State Medicaid, including the cost of transportation,” said Stec. He said abortions were previously covered under military insurance.

On Friday, Senator sponsor of the bill, Liz Krueger weighed in, “I think it’s particularly offensive that women, serving in our military, or spouses of males serving in our military, should actually be prevented from getting the services that they need, and that are legal and covered if they were here in New York State. And so this is putting an additional burden on our military families who frankly are not the best paid to start with.” As far as how this would play out, if a person is deployed and wants an abortion, Krueger said they’d have to come back to New York to get the procedure done.

Pastor Joni Lupis, is President for March For Life New York. She said abortions would only weaken our military and military families, “It’s not as easy as they make it sound, because women are going to be more mentally and physically harmed by abortion, it’s not gonna make them stronger it’s gonna make them weaker. This is going to kill more babies and hurt more women.”

Lupis said instead of spending time and taxpayer funds on abortion, the government should focus more on adoption. “Why don’t they help people adopt babies? It’s so expensive to have an adoption. So why doesn’t the government take that money and put it to good use? How do we know that’s not the child that’s gonna grow up to cure cancer? To cure aids? To save our nation from all these horrible diseases? We don’t know,” said Lupis. The Senate passed its own version of the House bill, the two sides will now negotiate for a compromise.