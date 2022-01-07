Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.

According to Sen. Stec, various small north country communities are experiencing difficulties in recruiting and retaining volunteers. The creation of a larger multi-town district will go a long way to address this issue he says. Allowing municipalities to authorize their own services, volunteer crews will have an easier time with recruitment efforts, which can cover a wider swath of terrain and respond quickly to emergency situations.

“Due to its size and the difficulties in traveling, county emergency services for the Adirondacks face lengthier response times and more challenges providing essential services than in other parts of the state,” added Stec.