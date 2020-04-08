Sen. Schumer unveils heroes fund proposal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer said Thursday that he “should not have used the words I used” when he declared in front of the Supreme Court that two justices would “pay the price” for their decision in an abortion case. (Senate TV via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks and other essential workers to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

The money would be part of the phase four Coronavirus Relief Bill. Schumer said he’s calling it the Heroes Fund.

“When the other side wanted to give $400 million to the biggest corporations, the least we can do is help our frontline workers. They would get $13 an hour from now till December up to $25,000 a year, and they deserve it,” Schumer said.

According to Schumer, if approved the money would be given to employers, then employees would distribute the payments. Lawmakers will return to work to negotiate the coronavirus relief bill the week of April 20.