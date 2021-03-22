Sen. Schumer calls on CDC to deploy $1B blitz educating people on COVID vaccine

(WIVB) — The first case of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant in New York was detected in Brooklyn and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer addressed this, saying it’s a serious matter.

That’s why the Senate majority leader is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Protection to deploy a $1B blitz in an effort to educate people nationwide on the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Too many people are still afraid of getting the vaccine, of taking the vaccine. If people are afraid of taking the vaccine, it will delay our ability to beat COVID back. So we’re here today to call on the CPC to quickly distribute a billion dollars, and create an ad blitz to educate the consumer and the public to conduct outreach and build more confidence that the vaccine is not only effective but has no notable side effects for the vast majority of people.” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Schumer said the billion dollars he is asking the CDC for will also go toward a boots-on-the-ground approach to push people to get the shot.

He added that if states receive financial assistance to do this, they could even host town halls.