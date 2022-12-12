ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Albany County leaders spoke at City Hall about federal assistance available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“It provides money for families when they have no where left to turn, it offers them support to keep their homes heated and to keep themselves safe,” Gillibrand said.

The program will bring $412 Million for New Yorkers in need of utility bill assistance, with $63 Million added through an additional support package passed by Congress in September.

The additional aid was a priority for many members of Congress as prices continue to rise nationwide with no sign of slowing down. Here in New York, National Grid said they expect home heating prices to increase by 39 percent for natural gas and 22 percent for electric.

“Some people can simply not afford that, especially after these last few years with COVID where many people have been struggling to make ends meet,” Gillibrand said. “Going without utilities is not an option.”

Albany County leaders said the number of applicants for energy assistance doubled from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022 and they expect that number to increase as the winter season begins.

“We have enough problems trying to pay for food, pay the rent, pay the mortgage and this is just another way of securing people and children have a warm house this winter,” County Executive Dan McCoy said.

Eligibility for the program is based on several factors — including gross monthly income.