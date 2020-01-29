Sen Gillibrand wants to give female Service Members properly fitting body armor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, is expected to announce legislation to equip female service members with proper fitting body armor.

The Female Body Armor Modernization Act would speed up the process of getting female-specific or non-standard male body armor during initial entry training. According to the Senator access to female-specific or non-standard male body, armor is limited and mostly issued to service members who are deploying.

The bill would also require the Defense Health Agency to track injuries associated with ill-fitting equipment, to better address any future problems.