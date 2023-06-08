On Tuesday, many woke up to a smoky haze all around the Capital Region, with wildfires in Canada leading to an air quality alert.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the federal government is stepping in to help Canadians fight the wildfires surging in Quebec.

She said the federal government has already provided personnel and resources to help, but she is urging them to take more action, calling on the U.S. Forest Service to standby for any support to suppress the wildfires in Quebec.

“I’m urging the U.S. forest service to proactively work with the Canadian Forest Service on fire suppression tactics to keep Americans safe and healthy,” Gillibrand said.

The haze caused the worst air quality the Northeast has seen in decades, entering unhealthy and very unhealthy levels at times in the Capital Region. The increased exposure to smoke and other particles, posing severe health risks for some.

She is urging New Yorkers to wear masks and limit exposure outside as the state, and majority of the Northeast, continue to see hazy conditions from wildfire smoke.

“If you can, stay indoors,” Gillibrand said. “You should keep doors and windows and used fans and air condition to stay cool and you should consider setting up portable air cleaner or filter to keep your air clean.”

As the state waits out the smoke, Gillibrand said this is another example of climate change and the attention needed to mitigate more extreme weather.

“As the impacts of climate change make wild fires and weather events like this one more common, it’s incumbent on all of us to protect one another and do what we can to mitigate the damage,” Gillibrand said.