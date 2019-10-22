Seminar aims to protect youth from vaping, smoking

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Fighting the vaping and smoking epidemic while protecting our youth. That’s the goal of an educational seminar happening this Tuesday.

“Cancer Prevention Starts Now: Smoking and Vaping in Adolescents” will be held October 22 at the Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga County Health, the Prevention Council of Saratoga County, and the Parent University at Saratoga Springs School District are hosting the seminar. It is meant for parents, guardians, and others who mentor young people.

The seminar begins at 7 p.m. It is free, but registration is required. To register, and find out more information, click here.

