Selkirk woman arrested for reportedly crashing car through cemetery overnight

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman was treated for serious injuries after reportedly crashing her car through a cemetery while driving intoxicated.

Bethlehem Police arrested Janae Ubrich, 19, of Selkirk and charged her with Driving While Intoxicated, and Failing to Use the Designated Lane.

Police say they responded to the call just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning Once on scene police found Ubrich’s car rolled over inside the Elmwood Cemetery on Route 9W.

According to police, Ubrich was driving while intoxicated when her car left the road, struck a telephone pole, a concrete pillar at the entrance of the cemetery, as well as several gravestones before coming to a stop.

Members of the Selkirk Fire Department on scene reportedly had to extricate Ubrich from the car where she was then treated on scene before being taken to Albany Medical Center by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS and Albany County Paramedics.

Ubrich reportedly sustained multiple injuries, which police say do not appear to be life threatening, as a result of the crash.

Police arrested and issued Ubrich multiple traffic citations. She is due to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court later this month.

Police say Route 9W was closed between Jericho Road and Creble Road for about an hour, but was reopened following the investigation. Additional charges based on the damage to the cemetery and multiple gravestones are pending and still under investigation.